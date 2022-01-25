Christine Baranski weighs in on the possibility of Mamma Mia 3, what Tanya's been up to

Is Christine Baranski ready to be a dancing queen once more?

The last film premiered in 2018 and Baranski has some ideas about what her Dynamo alter-ego has been up to in the meanwhile. "Tanya married," she asserts, before adding, "although by now she may be divorced. She may have gotten bored with this man."

But would she want to put that glittery spandex and those platform boots on again? No question. "If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don't think anybody would give you an argument," she tells EW.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Credit: Everett Collection

"It's a nightmare to get that sort of a cast together," she explains.

Still, she thinks it could be fairly easy to get them to commit to one night in the vein of similar reunions that have happened for Friends and the Harry Potter franchise. "I always think wouldn't it be fun just to get back together on that Greek island and maybe film all of us having dinner and telling the stories and singing all Abba songs?" she suggests. "And then just have it filmed as a great night out."

Honey, honey how that thrills us ...

