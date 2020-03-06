Hear Christina Aguilera's warrior spirit on new Mulan ballad 'Loyal Brave True'

Christina Aguilera has sounded an inspiring battle cry fit for a warrior (and Mulan's official soundtrack).

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter released a new original song from Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic Friday, lending her powerhouse vocals to the powerful pop ballad titled "Loyal Brave True."

The song gently builds to its rousing conclusion while Aguilera sings over organic strings, piano, and drums. "War is not freedom. Over my shoulder I see a clearer view. All for my family, the reason I'm breathing, everything to lose," she sings in the opening verses, while the chorus continues: "Should I ask myself in the water what a warrior would do? Tell me underneath my armor am I loyal, brave, and true?"

In addition to "Loyal Brave True" — an upcoming music video for which was directed by the live-action movie's helmer Niki Caro — Aguilera will also release an updated version of her iconic single "Reflection," a song she originally recorded at age 16 for the animated Mulan as her first official release as a mainstream artist.

"Mulan has been such a special part of my life & this is a beautiful continuation of the legacy," Aguilera tweeted of the new material, going on to call her new take on "Reflection" a "reimagined" interpretation of the beloved tune.

In a press statement, she added: "The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

The Disney blockbuster — starring Liu Yifei as the titular character who disguises herself as a male warrior to join the Imperial Chinese Army in place of her ailing father — is set for theatrical release on March 27, with the film's soundtrack dropping two days earlier on March 25. Listen to Aguilera's new song "Loyal Brave True" above.

