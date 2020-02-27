Original 'Reflection' singer Christina Aguilera has recorded new material for live-action Mulan

Christina Aguilera is once again going to find that her reflection shows who she is inside.

During a Wednesday night performance of her Las Vegas residency Xperience, Aguilera announced to the audience that she's recorded a new take on classic Mulan ballad "Reflection," as well as some new material for Disney's live-action update of the 1998 film.

"The live action Mulan is coming out by the way," she announced to the crowd. "You have to go see it. I recorded a new "Reflection" and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original."

This is the first news of Aguilera's specific involvement with the film, although she made a surprise appearance at Disney's 2019 D23 Expo last August to sing the song at the beginning of a Mulan panel. Though "Reflection" was performed on screen by Broadway star Lea Salonga, Aguilera released a pop version as her first ever single when she was only 17. Its success led to Aguilera recording and releasing her first album with RCA.

Disney's live-action update of Mulan raised eyebrows when they first announced in 2017 that it would not be a musical, cutting the songs from the original animated film. But since then, strains of "Reflection" have been used in trailers for the film, and now it seems the song and possibly other material from Aguilera will feature in some way (likely in the credits).

Representatives for Disney and Aguilera did not immediately respond to request for comment.

