Move over, Robert Pattinson. Christian Bale could be returning as the Caped Crusader… if a certain auteur sends up his bat signal.

The recent Marvel franchise member hasn't quite closed the door on the DC universe. Bale, who makes his MCU debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, is open to reprising his turn as Batman on one condition: It must be at the behest of director Christopher Nolan. After headlining the filmmaker's blockbuster Dark Knight trilogy (from 2005 to 2012), Bale would answer the call if the filmmaker had more story to tell.

"I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.' In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

Christian Bale in 'The Dark Knight Rises' Christian Bale in 'The Dark Knight Rises' | Credit: Ron Phillips/Warner Bros.

While this may delight some fans, it's an unlikely prospect given Nolan is no longer an active member of the DC film empire after Zack Snyder took over Gotham City with 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which launched Ben Affleck's turn as the iconic superhero. Affleck returned for Justice League in 2017 before Matt Reeves' The Batman with Pattinson debuted earlier this year.

Bale recently admitted he has yet to see what Pattinson made of the character despite hearing "wonderful things."

"I still haven't seen it. I will see it," Bale told Variety at the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in Hollywood last week. "Listen mate, it's amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I've seen a couple of their films and they're always looking at me going, 'Are you kidding?' I like to really savor films and I don't watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things."

