Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons also star in the Amazon action flick.

Chris Pratt locks and loads for action in explosive Tomorrow War first look photos

First-look photos for Chris Pratt's new movie The Tomorrow War feature flying aircrafts, aliens, explosions, cities in ruin, and, well, Chris Pratt. Who says pandemic-era blockbusters are dead?

Amazon has unveiled the debut round of images for Pratt's upcoming action flick, which stars the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy superstar as Dan Forester, a modern-day high school teacher and family man who's recruited by a group of time-traveling soldiers to jump 30 years into the future to help mankind fight a global battle against extraterrestrial invaders.

The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt Chris Pratt stars in 'The Tomorrow War.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Joining Dan on the quest to save the world are a brilliant scientist (The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski) as well as his estranged father, played by Oscar-winning Whiplash star J.K. Simmons.

Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War also stars GLOW's Betty Gilpin, with Pratt serving as an executive producer on the project.

The Tomorrow War with KEITH POWERS and YVONNE STRAHOVSKI Yvonne Strahovski stars in 'Tomorrow War.' | Credit: Frank Masi/Amazon Studios

The Tomorrow War is set for release on July 2 via Amazon Prime Video. See the first-look photos above and below.

The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt Aliens invade in Chris Pratt's 'The Tomorrow War.' | Credit: Frank Masi/Amazon Studios

The Tomorrow War with CHRIS PRATT, EDWIN HODGE, and SAM RICHARDSON Chris Pratt takes aim in 'The Tomorrow War.' | Credit: Frank Masi/Amazon Studios

The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt Chris Pratt in 'The Tomorrow War.' | Credit: Frank Masi/Amazon Studios

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from tonight's episode of Supergirl, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.