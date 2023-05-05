"I was like, 'How many people did you let come in it and scream?'"

Chris Pratt thought James Gunn let people use his Guardians of the Galaxy body double doll as a sex toy

The actor, who's played superhero Peter Quill in three Guardians films since 2014, reacted with shock when he heard Gunn discuss using a life-size body double doll made in Pratt's likeness for sex acts.

"That body is not really Chris Pratt. They built a body and it weighed 35 pounds. I had it in my office for a long time, and people would come in and scream," Gunn told IGN in a new video interview. Pratt clearly misunderstood him, and immediately questioned what he thought he'd just heard.

"They would what in it and scream?" he asked.

Gunn repeated himself before elaborating that the doll looked particularly eerie "when it's sitting on its back."

"They would do what? What'd you say?" Pratt repeated through uncontrollable laughter as Gunn realized what his leading man thought he'd heard.

"I was like, 'How many people did you let come in it and scream?'" Pratt said.

Gunn continued cheekily, "I let everybody have a crack at ol' plastic Quill."

Though Gunn's Pratt doll did not, in fact, end up as a Guardians community sex toy, their success together has been nothing short of Hollywood ecstasy at the box office, as the series has earned just over $1.6 billion in global ticket sales across two features. The third film — which has received glowing reviews from critics so far — is poised to push the trio of releases past the $2 billion mark.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — also starring Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and the voice of Bradley Cooper — is now playing in theaters. Watch Pratt and Gunn's mix-up in the video above.

