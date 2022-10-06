The wait is over. We can stop losing sleep because we finally know what Chris Pratt's Mario voice sounds like in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie.

Basically, it's just Pratt's voice. Not "It's-a me, Mario." No "Wahoo!" At least not for now.

"What is this place?" Mario says in a very Pratt-sounding voice after tumbling through a Warp Pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom, where he meets Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The first Super Mario Bros. movie trailer arrived Thursday during New York Comic Con, by way of a Nintendo Direct virtual presentation. Typically these Nintendo Directs show off upcoming looks at various Nintendo video games coming down the pipe, but this one was dedicated entirely to the film.

The trailer starts with Jack Black as the voice of Bowser, Mario's archenemy, and the film's main villain. He's taking over and has claimed a Super Star of invincibility.

"I finally found it. Now who's gonna stop me?!" he shouts. It's-a Mario. That's who.

The preview also sees Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, running through what looks like his own Haunted Mansion. The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario and Luigi in the games, will also have various voice cameos.

"Growing up, man, I spent hours of my life stomping Koopas in the original Mario Bros. arcade game at my local laundromat," Pratt said in a special video message for the Nintendo Direct. "It's been a lifelong dream of mine to play Mario," the actor adds. "That dream, like all dreams, faces one critical challenge as in the film: I must face off against an utterly ruthless scene-stealer. Every great hero needs a diabolical enemy and I promise you I could not have been paired with a more King of the Koopas, Bowser, my friend, the great and hilarious, supremely talented Jack Black!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct 'The Super Mario Bros.' movie trailer | Credit: Nintendo and Illumination

"Look at all this Koopa muscle I packed on," Black joked in his own video message. "And this flowing mane doesn't just appear overnight."

Earlier in the week, Nintendo and Illumination dropped a first-look poster for the film, showing off Mario staring up at the Mushroom Kingdom.

"This one is VERY special," Pratt wrote on Instagram. "Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away!"

Super Mario Bros. will arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: