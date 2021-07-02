Guardians of the Galaxy Close this dialog window Streaming Options

At some point, pharmacies are really going to have to start putting a "no texting while taking this medication" sticker on various prescriptions. Had that little label been around when Chris Pratt was taking a prescription sleep aid, it might have helped him avoid embarrassing himself in front of Guardians of the Galaxy costar Dave Bautista.

Pratt visited The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night and revealed the pretty hilarious, but slightly unwise text he sent former pro-wrestler Bautista — one he immediately forgot about — while he was on a prescription.

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

"There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don't anymore because of things like this," Pratt explained, launching into the embarrassing tale. "And I would text people. ... And [I'd] black out — no idea what I'm texting people, on like, an Ambien. I took Ambien. The next day [Dave] comes and he goes, 'Hey man, that text that you sent last night--' I go, 'What text?'" Pratt recounted mimicking his horrified reaction. "He goes, 'You don't remember?'"

Pratt then did a pretty good Bautista-as-Drax laughing impression, demonstrating the exact response he got when his co-star realized he had no memory of the lengthy missive he'd sent his fellow Guardian the night before.

"And I was like, 'Whaaaatttt?' And he walks out… And I look at my phone and there was a text like this long," Pratt told Corden, moving his hands to demonstrate it was a king-sized message.

The contents, though, were what really shocked Pratt.

WWE Smackdown - Sydney Dave Bautista in the ring during WWE Smackdown in Sydney on June 15, 2008 | Credit: Gaye Gerard/Getty Images

"It was, 'Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just want to know,'" Pratt recounted, before revealing it actually got much worse.

"'I think I can take you. I think I can wrestle you, bro. Like, collegiate rules. No elbows, no knees. I just want — I want to feel the power!''" Pratt recounted of the text he had no memory of typing. "I was like, 'Oh my God!' Just mortified. Dave would kill me [in the ring] so bad."

The hilarious tale came up after Pratt shared his own love of wrestling, which he did in high school, and Corden responded by saying he would be open to wrestling Pratt.

Watch the full clip below.

