Chris Pratt thanks Tomorrow War fans for streaming his 'hideous aliens' around the world

Chris Pratt celebrated the birth of America with fond memories of wreaking havoc around the world.

The Tomorrow War star shared a new Instagram video over the Fourth of July weekend, praising fans for making the Amazon sci-fi action flick "the No. 1 movie in the world," he said, which had him feeling "pumped" and "filled with gratitude."

"It's broken all records," he explained of the film, which follows a group of time-travelers who visit the present day from the year 2051 to warn of an impending extraterrestrial apocalypse.

"We really just couldn't have done that without each and every one of you. Thank you for watching, thank you for the positive audience reactions. I am so proud of my baby. She's all grown up and terrorizing the world with hideous aliens!"

Amazon representatives have yet to confirm Pratt's statements of the movie's streaming performance.

The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt Chris Pratt in 'The Tomorrow War.' | Credit: Frank Masi/Amazon Studios

Outside of streaming, the Fast and Furious franchise sequel F9 reclaimed the top spot for the second frame in a row at the domestic box office, pulling in another $23 million for a worldwide haul of just under $500 million to date.

The Tomorrow War — also starring Yvonne Strahovski and Betty Gilpin — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

