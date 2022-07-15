The "worst Chris" was spooked after Ford declared the role would die with him.

No, Chris Pratt will not play Indiana Jones — out of fear of pissing off Harrison Ford's ghost

Chris Pratt is our leading cinematic everyman-turned-action-hero, courted by major franchises and intended franchises on the regular. So when rumors began to swirl last year that he was set to headline a new incarnation of Indiana Jones, who were we to dispute them?

EW's own Darren Franich even weighed the pros and cons of such a move. In other words, it wasn't just the deep-fake videos that made Pratt seem like a natural choice to play the iconic character.

But like Harrison Ford reacting to a David Blaine magic trick, the casting chatter has now taken a bit of a turn. You see, Pratt has no intention of poaching Indy's coveted torch, out of fear that he'll anger the 80-year-old actor in a way that (literally) comes back to haunt him.

Turns out, the star was spooked after Ford proclaimed the role would die with him.

Chris Pratt, Harrison Ford Chris Pratt; Harrison Ford | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pratt addressed the rumors, noting that Harrison is still very much the headliner of the blockbuster, during a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"No, aren't they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?" Pratt replied when asked about taking on the part. "All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford, and I don't even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I'm like, 'Am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?'"

Agreeing to leave the beloved hero alone? Maybe he isn't the "worst Chris in Hollywood" after all.

Indeed, Harrison is set to portray Indiana Jones for the fifth time in James Mangold's upcoming installment, which is set to be released in June 2023.

And yes, the Star Wars legend did in fact say the words that so terrified Pratt, proclaiming on the Today show in 2019: "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

We'd say Pratt thoughtful appeasement of Ford's future spirit has lowered his risk of a haunting and upped his chances of making some pottery with him to "Unchained Melody" when the fateful time comes.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.