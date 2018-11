Chris Pine’s most memorable roles (so far)

From EW’s review: “The [2009 Star Trek] was all about how the Enterprise crew first came together, but really it was about how Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto rose up to become those superheroes of yore, Kirk and Spock, by echoing the looks, voices, and personalities of William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy just enough, while still making the roles their own. The two actors now really have a chance to get their Kirk and Spock on. Pine, with ice blue eyes and lips that dance on the edge of a smirk, does something marvelously clever: He evokes Shatner’s hamminess by underplaying it.”