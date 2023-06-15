Chris Hemsworth doesn't want to play Thor so long that people 'roll their eyes'

The Marvel hero opens up about the possibility of another Thor film — and where he’d like the character go next.

Has any big-screen superhero evolved more than Thor? Loki may be the Odinson family shape-shifter, but ever since Chris Hemsworth made his Marvel debut in 2011, poor Thor has gone through a lot. Marvel fans have watched Hemsworth shift from golden-haired Asgardian prince to tragic hero, from unkempt sad-sack to giddy rom-com protagonist.

Hemsworth has played Thor for more than a decade, appearing on screen in nine Marvel films. His most recent appearance in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder left the door open for future adventures. So, when EW sat down with the Australian actor for his Extraction 2 cover story interview, we asked whether he has any plans to pick up Thor's hammer once more.

His answer? Maybe!

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," Hemsworth tells EW. "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, Chris Hemsworth as Thor Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Thor is already the only Marvel character to get four solo movies — to say nothing of his appearances in multiple Avengers films. Hemsworth adds that he loves playing the role, but if he does make another Thor film, he wants to continue to experiment with style and genre. In other words, he never wants his Marvel appearances to feel like "Thor's Greatest Hits."

"I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character," he adds. "If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

In the meantime, Marvel has a packed slate. Up next, Samuel L. Jackson will star in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, while The Marvels will hit theaters Nov. 10 with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

For more from Hemsworth, read EW's cover story here.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.