It's officially been a decade since since the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced us to Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and Hemsworth recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Thor's debut by sharing a vintage photo of the two actors at what looks like an early table reading of the script for Kenneth Branagh's 2011 film.

Thor Credit: Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios

In his Instagram photo, Hemsworth acknowledged, "It's been a hell of a ride," while also seemingly poking fun at the now-infamous Vulture article that made snarky comments about two unknown names being cast in one of Marvel's biggest films.

Although the Asgardians are now A-list stars, like many of the actors cast in Marvel's early projects, they weren't always considered household names. At the time that Hemsworth and Hiddleston were cast, they hadn't exactly broken into the Hollywood limelight — Hemsworth's claim to fame was a minor role in the opening of the 2009 Star Trek film and also a stint on an Australian soap opera, while Hiddleston was best known for his theater work.

To say that Hemsworth and Hiddleston proved everyone wrong about their staying power would be an understatement. The two actors play what's now considered among the most popular Marvel characters of the franchise and continue to star in MCU projects despite the fact that Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the road for some of Marvel's mainstay heroes.

Thor, who was last seen on The Benatar joining up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, will return with a new story in the Taika Waititi-helmed Thor: Love and Thunder, set to debut on May 6, 2022. As for Loki, who escaped his death during the time heist events of Avengers: Endgame, he'll be up to his own time-traveling mischief in his own Disney+ series premiering next month, which will focus on his adventures with the Time Variance Authority as he attempts to fix reality.