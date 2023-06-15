Chris Hemsworth is trading one high-octane franchise for another.

"It's massive and otherworldly and everything you'd expect from the Mad Max world," Hemsworth says. "[Miller] has managed to do something unexpected, which has blown me away."

Chris Hemsworth attends Netflix's Extraction 2 New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023 Chris Hemsworth at the 'Extraction 2' premiere on June 12, 2023 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Warner Bros. is still keeping the film's plot mostly under wraps, but Furiosa (out May 2024) will center on Taylor-Joy's young heroine as she's caught in a clash between two rival warlords. Hemsworth is playing one of the film's evil war leaders, and he says he immediately fell in love with the script after reading just a few pages. Still, as the shoot date crept closer, he found himself struggling with doubts, unable to get a handle on a villainous character unlike any he'd played before.

"I wasn't sure what I was going to do," he says. "It was starting to get scary the closer I got to shooting. Then, all of a sudden, it clicked, and it was one of the best experiences I've had."

Hemsworth has previously said that he had hoped to land the role of Max in Fury Road, before it ultimately went to Tom Hardy. So, he jumped at the chance to join Furiosa and finally team up with Miller.

"He has the perfect combination of confidence and knowledge, but also a humility and a want to collaborate," Hemsworth says of the Australian Miler, who, at 78, has directed every Mad Max movie since 1979. "I've met and worked with people — big directors — who are at the top of their game and have all that knowledge, but they don't want to hear anyone's opinion. That can be great, but sometimes it can be catastrophic."

Furiosa will hit theaters May 24, 2024. For more from Hemsworth, read EW's cover story here.

