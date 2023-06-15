Chris Hemsworth teases his villain role in the 'otherworldly' Furiosa movie
Chris Hemsworth is trading one high-octane franchise for another.
The longtime Marvel star will next appear in George Miller's Furiosa, a prequel to 2015's acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the lead role from Charlize Theron, and when Hemsworth spoke to EW for an Extraction 2 cover story, he opened up about his time on the post-apocalyptic set, calling it one of his favorite filming experiences ever.
"It's massive and otherworldly and everything you'd expect from the Mad Max world," Hemsworth says. "[Miller] has managed to do something unexpected, which has blown me away."
Warner Bros. is still keeping the film's plot mostly under wraps, but Furiosa (out May 2024) will center on Taylor-Joy's young heroine as she's caught in a clash between two rival warlords. Hemsworth is playing one of the film's evil war leaders, and he says he immediately fell in love with the script after reading just a few pages. Still, as the shoot date crept closer, he found himself struggling with doubts, unable to get a handle on a villainous character unlike any he'd played before.
"I wasn't sure what I was going to do," he says. "It was starting to get scary the closer I got to shooting. Then, all of a sudden, it clicked, and it was one of the best experiences I've had."
Hemsworth has previously said that he had hoped to land the role of Max in Fury Road, before it ultimately went to Tom Hardy. So, he jumped at the chance to join Furiosa and finally team up with Miller.
"He has the perfect combination of confidence and knowledge, but also a humility and a want to collaborate," Hemsworth says of the Australian Miler, who, at 78, has directed every Mad Max movie since 1979. "I've met and worked with people — big directors — who are at the top of their game and have all that knowledge, but they don't want to hear anyone's opinion. That can be great, but sometimes it can be catastrophic."
Furiosa will hit theaters May 24, 2024. For more from Hemsworth, read EW's cover story here.
