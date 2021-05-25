Stars from both the Marvel and DC franchises weighed in on the actor's predicament.

Chris Hemsworth's son wants to be Superman when he grows up, and the Thor star had a hilarious response

Chris Hemsworth may play one of Marvel's most formidable superheroes, but not everyone is head over heels for the God of Thunder — or wants to follow in his footsteps.

The actor shared an Instagram post on Tuesday showing a cute photo of himself walking alongside one of his twin sons, who was wearing a long red cape reminiscent of Thor's iconic Asgardian garb. But in the caption, Hemsworth revealed that the cape belonged to another superhero entirely.

TRB0280_TRL_v005.1012_R2.JPG Credit: Marvel/Disney

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question 'What do you want to be when you grow up'" the Marvel star wrote, before revealing his son's answer: Superman.

"Lucky I have two other kids," Hemsworth joked. (Along with wife Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth is the parent of 7-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan and 9-year-old India Rose.)

Hemsworth is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder, the Taika Waititi–helmed fourth installment in the Thor franchise, which is slated to be released May 6, 2022. The Australian actor has been posting fun behind-the-scenes photos throughout the filming process, including a video from April in which he can be seen play-fighting with his son in his cherished red cape while decked out in Thor's long locks.