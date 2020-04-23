Chris Hemsworth shows off his original Thor hammer to Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show) type TV Show network ABC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's another edition of late-night Show and Tell because Cate Blanchett isn't the only one with props from the Thor movies.

The Oscar winner had shown Stephen Colbert her Thor hammer prop she got from playing villain Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, but the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, has the original Mjolnir hammer from Marvel's first Thor movie. The actor showed off the prop to Jimmy Kimmel, who thought it would make a good toilet paper holder.

While the prop hammer used for stunts is hollow and made of foam for easy swing-ability, this one is the "walk-and-talk" version. "It's got some weight to it," said Hemsworth, on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his Netflix film Extraction. "My kids slowly, bit by bit, consider themselves worthy as they get older and stronger and able to pick it up."

Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, may not be the biggest fan of the hammer as a piece of home decor."This has a habit of dancing around to different locations," he said. "I put it on the mantelpiece, my wife puts it back in the cupboard. I put it somewhere else on display, it goes back in the cupboard."

The Avengers star had one other toy to show Kimmel: Stormbreaker. Hemsworth also nabbed that prop of Thor's axe, which first popped up in Avengers: Infinity War.

