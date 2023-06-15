"It was interesting, because those two headlines got coupled together, that I was taking time off because of the genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's," Hemsworth says of the coincidental timing. But while the revelation had nothing to do with his vacation, he admits "that experience and that show [Limitless] made me go, 'Oh wow, none of us are invincible.' It kind of slams you into the moment. You start asking bigger questions, and you think, 'I need to slow down and just experience this moment now and not have the years race by.' It was a positive in that sense, but it got a little overdramatized, like I was potentially retiring because of this thing. Which just isn't the case."