Chris Hemsworth reveals behind-the-scenes look at Extraction 2
After getting shot in the neck and falling off a bridge, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is alive and back in action for a sequel to Extraction.
In a new clip released Saturday as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Hemsworth and returning director Sam Hargrave gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming film, which seems to have ditched its predecessor's yellow-tinted take on Bangladesh for a snowier, winter climate.
"With a title of '2' behind your name, you have to bring at least twice the action," Hargrave teases in the new clip (below). "It's pretty damn exciting," Hemsworth later adds.
The first film introduced audiences to Hemsworth's Rake, a black-market mercenary with a heart of gold who fights just about every bad guy in Dhaka before taking a dive off that bridge. The movie featured some impressive action sequences and became a hit on the platform in 2020, ranking as one of Netflix's most-watched movies of the year.
Judging by the short clip, the sequel is looking to kick the action up another notch with even more explosions, car chases, motorcycle crashes, and brawls. There's even a scene where a helicopter lands on top of a moving train.
While Extraction 2 will mark Hargrave's second outing in the director's chair, he's no stranger to designing mind-bending action sequences with Hemsworth. Before his directorial debut in 2020, Hargrave was a longtime stuntman and coordinator who had worked alongside Hemsworth on numerous Marvel projects including Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.
Extraction 2, which also stars Golshifteh Farahani in a returning role, will hit Netflix in 2023. Watch the clip above.
