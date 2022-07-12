Not all heroes wear capes. Some grow up on film sets.

Chris Hemsworth has paid tribute to his "favourite superhero" in a touching dedication to his daughter India Rose.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to highlight his eldest daughter's presence behind the scenes of the Thor franchise for a period spanning over a decade. The first shot features India Rose as a toddler, her father towering over her in costume while preparing for a green screen sequence. The second photo shows her cuddling her out-of-costume dad during production of this year's Thor: Love and Thunder. The still from this most recent blockbuster is extra sentimental, as India Rose actually plays a character in the movie.

"Here's two pics of me and my daughter," he captioned the sweet images, "One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She's my favourite superhero."

Thor: Love and Thunder was quite the family affair, with the star's other two children, 8-year-old twins Sascha and Tristan also having cameos. Tristan appears as a younger version of the titular character while Sascha appears as one of the Asgardians kids.

The passing of the torch #thorragnarok Credit: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

During EW's Around the Table interview with the Love and Thunder cast, Christian Bale (who appears as Gorr the God Butcher) looked back fondly on working with India — even though his prosthetics frightened her.

"One of the memorable bits for me was working with India, with Chris's little girl," Bale shared. "She was so magnificent in it. But it was also so cute seeing your relationship, and her having to be like, 'Who's this weird bald bloke who's all covered in scars and crying over [me]?' [I saw] what a good dad you are, gently coaxing her through it, like, 'No, just stay there. I know he's a bit disgusting, but just stay there.'"

Hemsworth shares his three children with wife Elsa Pataky, who he married in 2010.