Chris Hemsworth shares childhood photo of Bat-y superhero choice: 'My younger self would be so disappointed'

Okay, but could Bruce Wayne wield Thor's hammer?

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth celebrated turning 39 this week with a throwback photo from a decidedly less Marvel-ous time in his life.

"My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices 🦇 ⚡️," Hemsworth wrote in the Instagram post, sharing an image of himself as a child happily grinning in... a Batman T-shirt.

The caped crusader is famously a DC Comics character, while Thor, whom Hemsworth has played since 2011, is a member of the Marvel family of superheroes. Traitor!

The closest the world has come to a Chris playing Batman is Christian Bale, who starred in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. The best-known DC Chris is Chris Pine (who portrayed Steve Rogers), while other Marvel Chrisses include Chris Evans (a.k.a. Captain America) and Chris Pratt (a.k.a. Star-Lord).

Chris Hemsworth shared a childhood photo of his Bat-y superhero choice in a recent social media post celebrating his birthday.

Model Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth's wife of almost 12 years, also hit Instagram to share her birthday wishes alongside photos of their family. The first shot shows Hemsworth in the tub with a parrot perched on his forehead.

"Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainer, kids handler, and wife tamer," she wrote. "There's nothing you can't do. We love you to the moon and back."

Pataky also shared a picture of Hemsworth goofing around with their three children and a shot of the two of them in costume on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she had a cameo.

Rounding out the social media birthday extravaganza was a video Hemsworth shared of his children singing "Happy Birthday" with candles stuck into scoops of ice cream on a plate.

"Thanks for all the birthday love! And this tremendous cake that my kids made by scooping all the leftover ice cream out of the freezer onto a plate," wrote Hemsworth, whose birthday was Aug. 11.

In the video, he asks how long it took them to make the "cake," to which one of the children replies, "Two seconds!" (It shows.)

Oh, and just to close the loop: No way does billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne get Mjölnir to budge!

