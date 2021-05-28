Chris Evans shows off 'painful' bruises from 'tussle' on Gray Man set

Chris Evans is hard at work on new projects that don't involve swinging a vibranium shield at aliens and monsters, but it appears he's still got some epic battle scars to show off. The Marvel actor is currently filming the upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, and shared an Instagram post teasing just how brutal we can expect the Netflix thriller to be.

Evans posted three different bruises on his forearm, showing the progression of the injury over time, and captioned the photo with "it's like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon," adding "(Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man").

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the film stars Gosling as legendary killer Court Gentry (aka The Gray Man) who is hunted by one of his former CIA operatives, Lloyd Hansen (Evans.) Helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the film also stars Evans' Knives Out costar Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Regé-Jean Page.

Joe Russo previously said that "the intention is for [The Gray Man] to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do it with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down."

Evan's role is somewhat of a departure for the actor as he moves away from his beloved superhero icon status. In a recent Lights Camera Barstool podcast, the Russos explained "this is Evans as a villain so it's a really interesting character and I think he's going to get to flex quite a bit in this role."

If these photo are any indication, we've seen a new side of Captain America.