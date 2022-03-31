The Marvel stars will keep their working relationship going, even without a cinematic universe (but with director Jason Bateman).

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.

Ozark star Jason Bateman, who previously directed episodes of his hit Netflix show and HBO's The Outsider, as well as films like Bad Words and The Family Fang, will direct.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps, though Deadline, which was the first to report the news, says the movie is set against the space race.

Evans hung up his star-spangled shield as Steve Rogers following Avengers: Endgame, having assumed the role since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Johansson's reformed assassin Natasha Romanoff, who debuted in 2010's Iron Man 2, reached the culmination of her story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021's Black Widow. However, Johansson is currently producing at least one additional Marvel project for Disney.

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" - UK Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans at the premiere of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' | Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Evans and Johansson were supposed to join forces again in Apple Studios' Ghosted, but Johansson had to bow out due to scheduling. Evans now stars in that movie, which is currently in production, opposite his Knives Out costar Ana de Armas.

Project Artemis marks the second Apple project for Johansson, who's starring in the genre-bending Bride.

Rose Gilroy wrote Project Artemis, which is produced by Johansson, Bateman, Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn.

Evans will next be seen in Netflix's action movie The Gray Man and heard as the voice of the astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy in Pixar's Lightyear.

