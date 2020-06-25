Chris Evans has embarrassing video of Captain America: Civil War cast dancing to Grease
After more than a decade of success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we know a lot about the ins and outs of these 21st -century superhero movies. We know what Robert Downey Jr. was thinking during his final film, and what Chris Evans was thinking during his first. But there's still a lot we don't know, as evidenced by the new Variety interview between Evans and Paul Rudd.
Rudd was a relative latecomer to the MCU, first showing up in 2015's Ant-Man. It wasn't until 2016's Captain America: Civil War that his Scott Lang got introduced to other superheroes like Evans' Steve Rogers and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. In their new interview, Evans and Rudd discuss a particular part of good-natured hazing that the Ant-Man star participated in on the first day he met Captain America: A dance video.
“On that day, it was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot — this is so hilarious — a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from Grease," Evans said. "‘We go together, like rama lama,’ whatever that song is. We were just going to go around, take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it all together. The first day I was like, ‘All right, I’ll start collecting some of this footage.’ I have the footage. I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you. You don’t know me, but can I get this?’ It was you, Mackie, I think [Jeremy] Renner, Sebastian [Stan], and I just said, ‘Look, everyone, just dance for 30 seconds,’ and you did it. You were a great sport. You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video. I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing.”
“I must’ve blocked it out," Rudd said. "I don’t remember it at all.”
"I can’t show it," Evans said. "It’s way too embarrassing.”
“Is it bad?”
“Oh, it’s so bad,” Evans said.
Let your imaginations run wild about what that video must be like. You can read the full interview at Variety.
