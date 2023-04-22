Warning: This article contains spoilers about Ghosted.

Chris Evans got by with a little help from his friends in Ghosted.

The Marvel alum stars in the new action-rom-com (now streaming on Apple TV+) as local farmer Cole, who gets ghosted after one amazing date by Sadie (Ana de Armas), who he's convinced is "the one." After flying to London in a grand romantic gesture to win her back, he accidentally gets dragged into an international spy mission to save the world — because it turns out Sadie is actually a CIA agent and not an international art curator like she told him.

Ghosted Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, and Ana de Armas in 'Ghosted' | Credit: Apple

But that's not the only surprise awaiting Cole as he learns the shocking truth about Sadie. While trying to get home safely thanks to one of her exes, Cole and Sadie are attacked by a slew of bounty hunters ... all played by very familiar faces. First Anthony Mackie shows up, only for his character to immediately get killed by another assassin played by John Cho. But then he's immediately killed by another assassin played by Sebastian Stan. But wait, turns out Mackie's assassin wasn't totally dead — because he manages to get into the driver's seat of a car to run over Stan's character! And then later in the movie, during a massive fight scene in a sky-high rotating restaurant, Ryan Reynolds shows up in another surprise cameo as yet another one of Sadie's exes, because Cole just can't escape them.

Director Dexter Fletcher reveals that all the actors flew out to the Atlanta set for one very cold night of filming, all thanks to Evans.

"[Chris'] phone book is obviously quite interesting if you're into that sort of thing," Fletcher tells EW. "Ryan said to me privately that when he called Chris for a cameo in his movie, Chris came the next day, and that for him was a real sign of what a great guy Chris was. So Ryan did the same when the call went out. And that's how it works. It was really about their friendship."

GHOSTED ryan reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Ana de Armas in 'Ghosted' | Credit: Frank Masi/Apple

Evans says those four actors were the first ones he reached out to about making an appearance — but he didn't enjoy the idea of asking anyone at all. "Well, you've got to do that awful thing where you hit someone up and say, 'Hey, you want to come do a cameo on this thing?'" Evans says. "I hate asking. I hate it."

Sitting next to Evans, de Armas points out that he had a few IOUs from his former costars. "They've done it to you though," she says.

"Yeah, well, that's why I didn't feel bad asking Ryan — I did something for Ryan in Free Guy," Evans says. "But you're still just like, 'Sorry, do you want to do this?' And they're good buddies, so of course they're going to jump in. But it's like asking someone to pick you up from the airport. 'I know I really don't want to ask you to do this, but can you help me move on a Sunday?' But yeah, they came through and they were great."

Despite how much he didn't want to ask his friends to do the cameos, he loved having them on set and how their scenes turned out. "It's fun seeing all those faces," he says. "They're old buddies, so it just kind of feels good. It's like when your buddy does pick you up from the airport, you're like, 'Thanks man. Thanks for showing up.'"

"They were not shy at all," de Armas says with a laugh. "They were all in. They came with characters."

Ghosted anthony mackie Ghosted Sebastian stan GHOSTED

Left: Anthony Mackie in 'Ghosted' | Credit: Apple Center: John Cho in 'Ghosted' | Credit: Frank Masi/Apple Right: Sebastian Stan in 'Ghosted' | Credit: Frank Masi/Apple

Evans agrees, adding, "They didn't try to be cool. They showed up and were willing to be in this movie. That was something early on in the script that everybody loved. I think at some point someone talked about maybe cutting that sequence and everyone was like, 'No, everybody loves that. The assassin sequence is great. The cameos are perfect.' They were such good sports."

Thankfully, they didn't ghost him.

