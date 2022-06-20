Chris Evans would rather bring Johnny Storm to the MCU than play Captain America again: 'I would love it'

Chris Evans might not be ready to strap on Captain America's star-spangled shield again anytime soon, but that doesn't mean the actor has no place in the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Like Ryan Reynolds and Brandon Routh, Evans has played multiple superheroes over the course of his career. Years before he was Steve Rogers, he was Johnny Storm, lighting up the screen as the Human Torch in Tim Story's pair of Fantastic Four flicks. In a recent interview with MTV News, Evans said he'd be more willing to revisit that character than Cap.

FANTASTIC FOUR: RISE OF THE SILVER SURFER Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, in 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.' | Credit: Everett Collection

"God, wouldn't that be great?" Evans replied when presented with the idea of returning as the Human Torch. "But no, no one's ever come to me about that. I mean, I don't exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I'm old. I really love that character, but I think… aren't they doing something now with Fantastic Four?"

Krasinki's future involvement in the MCU remains unconfirmed, this being a multiverse and all. Of course, the presence of a multiverse does make it at least somewhat more of a possibility that Evans could return as Johnny Storm, even if the actor is right that he's no longer the right age to play the Torch as an arrogant youth.

"Look, I would love it," Evans continued. "I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. Cap is so precious to me, and I almost don't want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?"

Watch the full interview via MTV News.

