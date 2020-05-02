Chris Evans invites fans to play board games with the Avengers for charity

Avengers fans, assemble!

If you've ever dreamed of hanging out with the stars behind the superhero masks, you're in luck. Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is offering fans a chance to play board games with him and fellow Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner — all for a good cause.

One winner and up to two guests will receive a 40-minute virtual hangout with the stars, in which 20 minutes will be spent playing board games and 20 minutes will consist of a private Q&A session. All the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Evans rose to the challenge posed by his Avengers: Endgame costar Chris Pratt, who earlier this week offered fans a chance to appear in Jurassic World: Dominion (and get eaten by a dinosaur in the process) to similarly raise money for charity.

Evans referenced Pratt's shout-out in his post announcing the contest, writing, "Well I don’t think I can beat getting eaten by a dinosaur!! But how about playing some virtual games as well as a private Q&A with me and 5 of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner?"

For more rules and regulations and to enter for a chance to win, check out the All In Challenge's website.

