The Knives Out costars have a meet-cute in the first trailer for the flick.

Chris Evans gets Ghosted by Ana de Armas' secret agent in trailer for spy rom-com

Knives Out costars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas have the ultimate meet cute in the first trailer for Ghosted, Apple TV+'s romantic action comedy.

Evans' salt-of-the-earth farmer Cole falls head over heels for the enigmatic Sadie (de Armas) in the movie by director Dexter Fletcher. After a successful first date, though, she ghosts him.

Or maybe she just doesn't have an international call plan?

When Cole makes the trek to London to surprise Sadie, he's kidnapped by some dangerous men — and, oh yeah, Sadie is a secret agent.

Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan also star in the feature penned by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers. Evans will produce alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Wernick, Rhett, and Reese, while de Armas will executive produce alongside Dalia Ibelhauptaité, Donald J. Lee Jr., and Brian Bell.

The action rom-com marks the second reunion between Evans and de Armas since Knives Out. They previously starred opposite each other on 2022's The Gray Man, which also included Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters.

Evans' recent credits include Lightyear, Free Guy, Defending Jacob, and The Red Sea Diving Resort, while de Armas' recent credits include Blonde, Deep Water, No Time to Die, and The Night Clerk.

Ghosted premieres April 21 on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer above.