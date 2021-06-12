SNL star Chloe Fineman to make her film debut in Andy Garcia's Father of the Bride remake

Chloe Fineman is no longer a bridesmaid when it comes to movie roles... metaphorically speaking, anyway.

This latest take on the material, featuring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, follows the 1950 original with Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, and the 1991 remake starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. The remake will center on a Cuban American family, with Garcia in the title role of a father preparing for the wedding of his daughter (Adria Arjona). Estefan will play the wife of Garcia's character.

Fineman's role has not been officially announced, but THR reports that she has been cast as a wedding planner, a part played by her fellow SNL alum Martin Short in the 1991 version.

The new Father of the Bride remake is being helmed by Mexican director Gaz Alazraki and will be released on HBO Max. A release date has yet to be announced.