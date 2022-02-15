Rescue Rangers detectives Chip and Dale to reunite 30 years after fall from fame

We've got the scoop! Former detectives Chip and Dale to reunite for new high-stakes case.

Extra, extra! Read all about it!

Chip and Dale, former chipmunk detectives of the once-heralded detective agency Rescue Rangers, will reunite 30 years after their fall from fame.

Decades after the cancellation of their hit television series, estranged investigators Chip and Dale (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, respectively) must mend their fractured friendship to unravel one of the biggest cases of their careers: the mysterious disappearance of a former castmate.

Chip 'n Dale We've got the scoop! Chip and Dale back together again! | Credit: Disney

The old pals have taken contrasting paths since their glory days: Chip is an insurance salesman living a life of suburban domesticity, while Dale has become a staple of the nostalgia convention circuits in an attempt to relive his glory days. Sources close to the detectives say the latter has also undergone quite the CGI surgery, the latest fad in the ever-changing biz!

Hollywood veterans Roger Rabbit, MC Skat Kat, Three Little Pigs, Donald Duck, and Monterey Jack will pop up as the detective duo traverse through modern-day Los Angeles to crack the case. They'll also be joined by some newer faces, including some out-of-work felines from director Tom Hooper's Cats.

Could this high-stakes case also revive the dynamic duo's Hollywood careers? Find out May 20!

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live); written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend); and produced by Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast). Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman executive produced. KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell also star.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney+ on May 20.