The Child's Play films, ranked

8. Child's Play (2019)

The Kaslan Corporation has just unveiled their brand new Buddi doll — something of a cross between Alexa and Uber, designed to be your artificially intelligent friend till the end. After a disgruntled factory worker removes the safety settings on one of the Buddis, the sinister toy (voiced by Mark Hamill) makes its way into the apartment of Karen Barclay (Aubrey Plaza) and her son Andy (talented young actor Gabriel Bateman).

Universal churned out this cynical remake without the participation or consent of Don Mancini, who was in the middle of developing his Chucky TV series when this film was rushed through production. An unfortunate series of deals in the late '80s and early '90s left Mancini and producer David Kirschner with the rights to sequelize his original film, while studio UA retained rights to remake Child's Play. "[The studio] came to us and asked us to have this nominal involvement in what they were doing after we had just made two movies [Curse and Cult of Chucky] that had done extremely well," Mancini told EW in 2019. "So, it's hard not to feel a little insulted by that… it might be different if we were finished, but we're hardly finished. We would prefer not to have our brand muddied."

Mancini needn't have worried, considering Child's Play 2019 was forgotten as quickly as it materialized. The film is a mess of tones and ideas, lugubrious splatter-movie violence mixed with a confused desire to appeal to the Stranger Things demographic. Despite all that happens over the course of its slight 90 minute running time, Child's Play never takes off. "Interesting story threads… barely have time to materialize before they get bumped out of the way to make room for the big climax… The final act, which turns a toy store on release night into an apocalyptic war zone, is very fun but throws away some of its best bits… rather than giving them time to shine," wrote Christian Holub in his review for EW.

By making Chucky just another AI-gone-rogue, the movie also takes away any personality the little guy might have. At the end, when Andy plunges a knife into Chucky's chest and sparks burst forth, it seems considerably lame stacked up next to the many sequels in which Chucky was bloodily torn asunder, his rubbery doll body giving way to human innards. Holub posited in his review "that a white guy using voodoo magic was just a bit too much cultural appropriation for the current zeitgeist," but is it any less problematic for Chucky's new origin story to be set off by a suicidal Vietnamese factory worker? Child's Play is both messy and unnecessary, proving that even at their most inane, the Mancini installments at least know what they're doing.