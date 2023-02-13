Check out the latest crop (aha, again!) of killer kiddies.

The Children of the Corn are stalking (aha!) the adults in horror reboot trailer

Are there as many Children of the Corn movies as there are stalks in a corn field? No, but we're getting there.

The first adaptation of Stephen King's short story about underage rural-dwelling killers arrived way back in 1984 and since then we've seen a veritable corn-ucopia of releases, including 1993's Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice, 1996's Naomi Watts-starring Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering, and 2011's Children of the Corn: Genesis, in which, we assume, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks all get burned alive in a wicker man.

The latest entry in the franchise is a new version of the original tale and finds a 12-year-old girl in Nebraska becoming possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield and recruiting the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage. This new Children of the Corn is written and directed by Kurt Wimmer, who made 2002's moderately bananas Christian Bale-starring sci-fi movie Equilibrium, and stars Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, and Bruce Spence (A.K.A. the gyrocopter pilot from The Road Warrior).

Children of the Corn is released in cinemas March 3 and will be available to watch on demand and digital March 21.

