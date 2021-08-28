Matthew Mindler, child actor in Our Idiot Brother, dies at 19 after being reported missing

Matthew Mindler, a young actor known for his role in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother, was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing earlier this week. He was 19.

Pennsylvania's Millersville University, where Mindler attended college, announced the news in a statement from the university's president, Daniel A. Wubah. "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University," Wubah wrote. "Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time."

Mindler had been missing from the university since Tuesday, prompting a search of the surrounding area by law enforcement. He was found deceased near the campus on Saturday morning and transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for "further investigation," according to the university's statement. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mindler was best known for his role in the 2011 comedy Our Idiot Brother, alongside Paul Rudd, Zooey Deschanel, and Elizabeth Banks. The young actor played River, the son of strict parents played by Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan, whose controlling nature makes it difficult for River to express himself.

Mindler's other credits included an episode of As the World Turns and the 2016 TV movie Chad: An American Boy, his final performance.