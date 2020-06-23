Chicken Run 2 in the works at Netflix, 20 years after original was released

Production on a follow-up to the 2000 animated film is set to start next year.

Netflix is set to hatch a sequel to 2000's Chicken Run.

On Tuesday, the streaming service celebrated the beloved animated flick's 20-year anniversary by announcing a follow-up feature produced by Aardman Animations. “POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!!" read the tweet. "Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent.”

Chicken Run became the highest-grossing stop-motion animation film of all-time when it premiered back in 2000. The movie starred Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha as Rocky and Ginger, leaders of a group of chickens trying to escape attempts to turn their farm — and them along with it — into a chicken pot pie factory.

The sequel — directed by Sam Fell and written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’ Farrell and Rachel Tunnard — catches up with Rocky and Ginger living in a human-free sanctuary with their recent hatchling, Molly. Of course, when confronted a new, terrible threat, they leave their peaceful island sanctuary behind to help save all chicken-kind.

Sounds like a clucking good time!

