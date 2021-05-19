Cher's life story is coming to the big screen

Believe it — a Cher biopic is in the works at Universal.

Universal Pictures is going to turn back time.

As Cher herself announced Wednesday on Twitter, the studio is developing a biopic about the legendary singer's life. Cher revealed (and EW has confimred) that the script will be penned by Forrest Gump and A Star Is Born screenwriter Eric Roth. Mamma Mia producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman will produce the Cher film.

In response to a fan who tweeted Cher and told her they've been waiting half a century for this, the "Strong Enough" singer wrote, "I Had More life to Live."

The Oscar winner's life story was brought to the Broadway stage in 2018 with The Cher Show, and Stephanie J. Block, who played the "Star" version of Cher in the production, won a Tony Award in 2019. The production closed in August 2019.

An icon, Cher's career has spanned six decades.