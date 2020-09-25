Avengers: Endgame directors' Cherry, starring Tom Holland, moves to Apple TV+

The Spider-Man actor stars as an Army medic who returns home with PTSD and starts robbing banks.

Cherry, the first film from directors Joe and Anthony Russo since Avengers: Endgame, has officially moved to Apple in another get for the company.

The movie, starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Red Band Society's Ciara Bravo, will get an early 2021 on Apple TV+ and enter the awards season race.

Holland stars as a former Army medic who returns from Iraq with undiagnosed PTSD and starts robbing banks after spiraling into an opioid addiction. Cherry is based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by author Nico Walker and was co-written by Jessica Goldberg (The Path) and Angela Russo-Otstot (The Shield).

The cast also includes Kelli Burglund (Fosse/Verdon), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce), Kyle Harvey (The After Party), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!).

Holland released a first-look image back in November when the film was in production. AGBO, the Russos' production banner, shared another photo (albeit an out-of-focus one) as the news of Apple's acquisition arrived.

