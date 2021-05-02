Cher mourns the loss of Moonstruck costar Olympia Dukakis: 'RIP, dear one'

Moonstruck (Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Cher is celebrating the life of her Moonstruck costar Olympia Dukakis who died on Saturday at the age of 89. Dukakis portrayed the singer's mom in the hit 1987 film that helped both earn Oscars for Best Supporting Actress and Best Lead Actress, respectively.

"Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award-Winning Actress," she shared via Twitter with a gallery of photos of Dukakis and her belated husband and fellow actor Louis Zorich. "Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was that Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her 'Handsome Talented, Husband.' I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."

Dukakis' brother Apollo announced his sister died in New York City on May 1, "after many months of failing health." She and Zorich had three children together, Christina, Peter, and Stefan Zorich.

Although Dukakis, a first-generation Greek American, wanted to act from a young age, it wasn't until she was in her mid-50s that she landed the role that would change her life. The comedy's director Norman Jewison hired Dukakis to portray matriarch Rose Castorini after seeing her performance in the 1986 Broadway production of Social Security, where she played a nutty mother.

With an Oscar in hand, the doors flung open for the Massachusetts native leading to roles in Working Girl, Steel Magnolias, and Mr. Holland's Opus, to name a few.

