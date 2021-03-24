Watch Cher save an elephant in Cher & the Loneliest Elephant documentary

Paramount+ will host the world premiere of the nonfiction film — which contains the new Cher song "Walls" — this spring.

According to the new teaser for Cher's upcoming documentary, you can now add "saving the life of an endangered elephant" to the singer's legendary list of iconic behaviors.

Paramount+ has announced the streaming debut date for Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, a nonfiction feature that follows Cher as she — alongside animal aid groups and veterinarians — races to Pakistan to help rescue Kaavan, a four-ton, malnourished elephant who spent nearly 20 years in chains within a tiny, dilapidated shed in Islamabad.

Free the Wild elephant documentary Image zoom Credit: Smithsonian Channel/Paramount +

The elephant reportedly suffered from health problems, depression, angry psychosis, and obesity following the death of his mate, before Cher launched a global digital campaign to mount the rescue, which involved moving the elephant more than 2,300 miles during the pandemic after the Pakistani high court ordered Kaavan to be released to a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary in May 2020.

"I saw all the people being affected by it all over the world. People want a happy ending. People don't want to see animals suffer. And I know people are suffering too, but this is a story that can brighten their lives," Cher said of the documentary. "I was frightened [to do this], but then I thought, what do you want to do more? You made a promise, and you have to go. I didn't see any other way to do it. I have a saying on my Twitter, 'Stand and be counted or sit and be nothing.' And I wasn't going to sit and be nothing."

As a result of the initiative, Cher also co-founded Free the Wild, which aims to stop cruelty against captive animals, and recorded the new song "Walls" to help raise awareness to the elephant's plight.

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant premieres April 22 on Paramount+ in the United States, followed by a May 19 domestic TV premiere on the Smithsonian Channel. Watch the teaser above.

