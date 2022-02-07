The actors star as Zoey and Paul, who get married and merge their households of six each.

Cheaper by the Dozen trailer shows how Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff are revamping the original film

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022 Movie)

Disney+ is mixing up the concept behind 2003's Cheaper by the Dozen, which was a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, which in turn was adapted from a book of the same name from 1948, for yet another reboot that will premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star in this new take from director Gail Lerner and screenwriters Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry. While the original movie saw a husband and wife duo doing their best to raise 12 children, Union's Zoey and Braff's Paul Baker each had five kids before they got married, bringing their new family — mom and dad included — to 12.

"We're not a cult," Paul says in the trailer.

"But we're weird. We're one of a kind all the way," Zoey adds.

Shawn Levy, who directed the 2003 film version, is aboard this new Cheaper by the Dozen as an executive producer.

Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael also star.

Cheaper by the Dozen will debut on Disney+ this March 18. Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.