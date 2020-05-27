Cheaper by the Dozen kids recreate favorite scenes from home, 17 years later
Watch Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner and more.
Almost two decades after its release, Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner, and eight of the other Cheaper by the Dozen kids (plus Bonnie Hunt) got back together in a TikTok video recreating memorable moments from the Steve Martin-led family comedy.
Piper Perabo, who played the eldest daughter Nora, posted the video on social media Wednesday, which features Simple Plan's "I'm Just a Kid" playing in the background."Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together," the post reads.
?s=20
Cheaper by the Dozen premiered in 2003 and was a remake of the 1950 movie of the same name. It starred Martin and Hunt as the parents of 12 kids — all living under one roof. Other notable actors from the film included Ashton Kutcher as Nora's boyfriend and Succession's Alan Ruck as the Baker's neighbor.
Cheaper by the Dozen spawned a sequel in 2005, featuring Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy as the head of a rival household.
On May 11, Duff (she plays daughter Lorraine) held another reunion. The cast of Disney's Lizzie McGuir
e got together to do a table read of the famous bra episode. "We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all 'together-ish' in almost 18 years!" McGuire wrote in the post about the reunion, alongside a Zoom recording of the reunited cast.
Watch the full Cheaper by the Dozen reunion video above.
Related content:
Comments