RuPaul's Drag Race stan Charlize Theron really wants to film lesbian Die Hard remake

The library — seemingly filled with intellectual texts written by pop cultural professor Charlize Theron on how to rewrite Hollywood history through a queer lens — is open.

Already a self-admitted fan of queer culture (including regular stanning of RuPaul's Drag Race), the Oscar-winning actress doubled down on her desire to film a remake of Bruce Willis' action classic Die Hard with a lesbian twist (an idea first suggested by a Twitter user in December 2020) in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

When asked if she'd actually board the proposed project if it was offered to her, she responded: "Yeah, I mean, it's a great idea. That's why I replied on Twitter."

Late last year, Theron quote-tweeted the initial proposal, asking "Where do I sign?" in response to a fan's idea for "a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife."

The Old Guard star told the publication the idea was "brilliant," and insisted she wasn't joking about wanting to lead such a story after earning a reputation in Hollywood as one of the most badass action heroines on the scene.

"I was like, 'This person needs to start pitching. That's a great idea,'" she continued. "And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah, sign me on.'"

Theron also discussed the queer-leaning projects that have kept her (and her children) entertained throughout the last year of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. On her revolving list of comfort programs are reality competition shows like Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show, but the 45-year-old said her family has a particular soft spot for Drag Race.

"After a while, there's only so much you can watch with young kids before your brain explodes. So, that was really a lovely thing. And then we went on a binge of RuPaul's Drag Race," she remembered. "I will always think of that show as our family corona show that I had to prewatch every episode and figure out which ones were appropriate and which ones weren't. But, that was a fun family thing for us too, that just puts a smile on my face."

It's not too late for Theron to sign up for a guest-judging gig on Mama Ru's Emmy-winning show, as Oscar winner Anne Hathaway made a surprise appearance on the show's 13th season last week, with Academy Award nominees Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo slated to drop in on a future episode.

