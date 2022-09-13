Drop into a new fantasy world based on the popular book series by Soman Chainani.

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington lead The School for Good and Evil in first fantastical trailer

Welcome to the School for Good and Evil, run by its headmistresses Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

The first trailer for Netflix's The School for Good and Evil brings the fantastical world of fairytale heroes and villains to life, as first created in the popular Soman Chainani book series.

Theron plays Lady Lesso, head of the School for Evil, which trains villains. Washington plays Professor Dovey, head of the School for Good, which trains storybook heroes. "Our graduates live the very real events which become the stories that change the world," says Laurence Fishburne as the Schoolmaster.

"Every so often, a very lucky candidate from the outside is selected for admission to this hallowed institution," says Lesso. This year, there are two.

Sophie (Broadway's Beetlejuice musical star Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), two best friends from the village of Gavaldon, are swept away by a powerful force to the School for Good and Evil. Yet Sophie, the golden-haired seamstress who dreams of becoming a princess, is placed in the School for Evil, while Agatha, with all the makings of a witch, is dropped in the School for Good.

The situation becomes far more dire with the emergence of a dark and dangerous figure with ties to Sophie's past, as played by Shadow and Bone actor Kit Young. This entity speaks to the impressionable girl through her mirror as if she were a wicked fairytale queen.

"I'm tired of being pathetic little Sophie," she says.

"You can be more than you ever dreamed you could be," replies this being. As Sophie begins to embrace her dark side, he vows, "You won't just be the fairest of them all, you'll be the strongest."

"If Sophie becomes evil, none of us will survive," warns the Schoolmaster.

The School for Good and Evil (L-R) Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron play the headmistresses of the School for Good and Evil. | Credit: Helen Sloan / Netflix

Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat) directs The School for Good and Evil, which premieres on Oct. 19.

"I think it so speaks to the way that the world is right now," Feig previously told EW about the film. "Somehow we've gotten into this very divided place where you're either on my side or you're against me, and you're terrible and I'm good. It was really inspiring and I won't say easy, but we fed off the creativity of what's happening in this world, and with the hopes that we can, through the world of fantasy, make our statement on that."

Watch the trailer above.

