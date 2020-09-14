Watch Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu hold sweet Charlie's Angels reunion

Charlie's Angels type Movie

It's not the eggs, the boat, or the Chad; it's way better than all those things combined.

"First I sent Cameron a video. I'm saying, 'Hey, listen, I want to ask you something, will you come on the show?' I've never done this in my life, but because I'm so comfortable… to save time, I sent her a video while I'm getting dressed," Barrymore recalled. "And you don't see anything, I'm not that dumb, but I'm getting out of the shower and I'm wringing out my towel. I don't hear back from her for two days and I'm like, this is weird. I texted her like, 'I don't care about the question, are you okay?' I don't hear again for two days, and I'm freaking out!"

Diaz, who joined the socially distanced Barrymore and Liu in the New York studio via a virtual projection from Los Angeles, explained that she never received the video, and the pair claimed to have later found out that a "young boy" mistakenly intercepted the message.

"By the way, it's like seven minutes long. It's epic," Diaz said. "This kid is going to have this material, honestly this is going to last him three or four years."

Barrymore went on to explain the group's enduring bond throughout the years, crediting their sisterhood with getting her through some difficult times in her life.

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments," she said. "The reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairy tale."

Watch Barrymore, Diaz, and Liu reunite in the video above. The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for network information in your area.

