Take a look inside the new Charlie's Angels costume closet

Sabina (Kristen Stewart) often appears in pink throughout the movie, starting at the very beginning. “I knew in the opening sequence I wanted Kristen Stewart to look like a Barbie doll,” Banks says. “I had a lot of visuals of, like, ’70s dancers — form-fitting [dresses] but a little dance skirt on it. That really came together.” In making Banks’ vision a reality, though, Barrett had other elements to consider. “It had to kind of seem, from a mid-shot, to be a fairly simple, pretty, girly dress, and then in five minutes she’s got her arms around his neck and she’s crushing him,” the designer explains. “I like to put the actresses in things where people are not expecting a stunt at all, and then they get surprised by the fact that all of a sudden they can do these things in a dress and high heels.”