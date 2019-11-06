Kristen Stewart
For EW’s latest digital cover, we played off the ass-kicking motifs that show up throughout Charlie’s Angels.
Kristen Stewart plays Sabina, who leads the ground game for the team of spies.
Stewart readies herself for a cover-worthy punch.
Newcomer Ella Balinska plays Jane — a former MI6-turned-Angel — in the upcoming action flick.
In case it wasn’t immediately apparent, Balinska is a highly skilled fighter.
Balinska takes a break for a little Instagram content.
Naomi Scott is Elena, a whistleblower who turns to the Angels for help.
Though a relative newcomer when she was cast in Charlie’s Angels, Scott became well known after starring in last year’s live-action Aladdin remake.
Elizabeth Banks: writer, director, and star of Charlie’s Angels.
She’s not a regular Bosley, she’s a cool Bosley.
For the second photo setup, things got a little more angelic, if you know what we mean.
Stewart and Scott mug for the (motion) camera.
Balinska and the boss.
Stewart busts a move on set (the song was “Slide” by Frank Ocean, for those who are interested).
EW's digital cover in all its glory