Knockouts! See all the GIFs from EW's Charlie's Angels cover shoot

By
November 06, 2019 at 01:00 PM EST

Kristen Stewart

For EW’s latest digital cover, we played off the ass-kicking motifs that show up throughout Charlie’s Angels

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart plays Sabina, who leads the ground game for the team of spies. 

Kristen Stewart

Stewart readies herself for a cover-worthy punch. 

Ella Balinska

Newcomer Ella Balinska plays Jane — a former MI6-turned-Angel — in the upcoming action flick. 

Ella Balinska

In case it wasn’t immediately apparent, Balinska is a highly skilled fighter. 

Ella Balinska

Balinska takes a break for a little Instagram content. 

Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott is Elena, a whistleblower who turns to the Angels for help.

Naomi Scott

Though a relative newcomer when she was cast in Charlie’s Angels, Scott became well known after starring in last year’s live-action Aladdin remake. 

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks: writer, director, and star of Charlie’s Angels. 

Elizabeth Banks

She’s not a regular Bosley, she’s a cool Bosley. 

Charlie's Angels cast

For the second photo setup, things got a little more angelic, if you know what we mean. 

Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott

Stewart and Scott mug for the (motion) camera.

Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks

Balinska and the boss. 

The stars of Charlie's Angels

Stewart busts a move on set (the song was “Slide” by Frank Ocean, for those who are interested).

Charlie's Angels

EW’s digital cover in all its glory — read our full interview with the stars of Charlie’s Angels.

