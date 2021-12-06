Marvel boss confirms Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil

One of the greatest superheroes of Hell's Kitchen is returning to the Marvel Universe. And although we might not know when that return will happen, we do know that we can expect a familiar face.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, Kevin Feige confirmed — in the most Kevin Feige way possible, of course — that fans would see the character of Daredevil in future projects. More importantly, he confirmed that the actor playing Matt Murdock would indeed be Charlie Cox, who previously played the character from 2015-2018 on Marvel's Daredevil series.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," Feige told the outlet. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

DareDevil Charlie Cox as Daredevil | Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Although it might seem obvious that Feige would want an actor to return who was had already established himself as the character, it was never a clear confirmation whether or not Cox — as well as fellow street-level superheroes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones), and Punisher (Jon Bernthal) — would return to the Marvel Universe. That's largely because their programs were produced for Netflix under the now-defunct Marvel Television umbrella that has been all but forgotten with the new inter-connected Disney+ programming.

From everything we've seen so far, Marvel definitely seems to be building to Daredevil's eventual inclusion in some way. Last week, Disney+'s Hawkeye fully introduced Maya Lopez's Echo (Alaqua Cox), a character who in the comics has ties to one of Daredevil's major antagonists: Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin. Echo has also been confirmed for her own upcoming Disney+ series, which would be the perfect way to reintroduce Cox's character into the folds of the current MCU storytelling.

But if rumors are true, there's a chance we could be seeing Cox well before those projects. Ever since the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived a few months ago, fans have suspected the character could show up based on a shot of an unidentified man interrogating Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Tom Holland Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Sony Pictures

Cox himself has denied involvement in the upcoming film, telling ComicBook.com in an interview: "I can promise you those are not my forearms."

For his part, the actor has made it clear that if he had the chance, he'd love to suit up as the blind vigilante again.

"The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I'm very saddened by that," he told EW after Daredevil was abruptly canceled in 2018. "It's just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It's weird to think there's a chance I won't be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That's a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years."

Fingers crossed that Cox will be able to suit up again sooner rather than later in a brand new adventure.

