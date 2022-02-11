The actor, who returned as Matt Murdock in a world-shattering surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, anticipates more to come for the superhero.

Charlie Cox expects more Daredevil in the MCU after Spider-Man: Now Way Home cameo: 'I know a little bit'

There's a decent chance we'll see the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again — at least if we're taking Charlie Cox's word for it.

Cox opened up about his surprising cameo as Matt Murdock in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which arrived three years after Netflix canceled his Daredevil TV series. The actor said he anticipates that his character will be more involved with the ever-expanding MCU moving forward, even admitting he's been privy to some intel.

"Look, I don't have any idea what anyone's plans are at this stage, but I presume there's more for us to do," Cox told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday. "I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit."

Marvel's Daredevil Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Netflix's now-canceled 'Daredevil' series | Credit: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Vincent D'Onofrio, who played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Daredevil opposite Cox, also returned to the MCU with Disney+'s Hawkeye series.

"I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we've done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he's such an incredible actor," Cox said. "We have to start every conversation with 'What do you know?' because you have to be careful. It's really exciting."

Nothing with Cox has officially been announced, but much of what takes place in the MCU is planned with the surprise factor in mind. Cox, admittedly, had to lie to the press about his involvement in No Way Home, which featured the actor as legal representation for Tom Holland's Peter Parker after his superhero identity was exposed.

Daredevil the TV series premiered in 2015 as the first in a line of Marvel projects focused on the Defenders, who included Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Finn Jones as Iron Fist. Later, Jon Bernthal's Punisher got his own series, too, but all of the projects were canceled abruptly as Disney and Marvel decided to make their own shows for the Disney+ streaming platform.

It seemed that was it for the Defenders, but then Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made a remark during the press tour before the release of No Way Home. "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," he said. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

"It was a pretty surreal moment, I'm not going to lie," Cox told THR of getting the phone call from Feige to return as Daredevil. "Bear in mind that it's been a few years. And I was pretty convinced it was over. Kevin said, 'We've got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.' And I was like, 'I'm very interested.' And then I didn't hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it."

Read more of Cox's interview at The Hollywood Reporter.

