Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley break through the Noise in first Chaos Walking trailer

Chaos Walking is in the same "memba this?" camp as The New Mutants. They started filming years ago with a starry cast, both had franchise potential before finding themselves at the center of reshoot reports, both got delayed, and now both are movies-you-forgot-existed. Well, today brings the first Chaos Walking trailer with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley to remind you that, yes, this movie does exist.

The Spider-Man and Star Wars stars find themselves in a new sci-fi film that probably could've been a franchise starter, but now because of the pandemic, who knows? Based on author Patrick Ness's Chaos Walking books series, specifically The Knife of Never Letting Go, the film sees a young man named Todd Hewitt (Holland) encountering a woman named Viola (Ridley), who crash lands on his colony planet in the not-too-distant future. Todd has a "Girl! It's a girl!" moment because he hasn't had any interactions with the opposite sex before. All women have disappeared — which, for Viola, crash landing on a patriarchal planet as the only woman sounds like a nightmare.

Adding to the sci-fi-ness of this concept, all the dudes on Todd's planet suffer from something they've called "the Noise," which is a force that puts all of their inner thoughts on display for the world to see, hence all the colorful hues that float around Todd's head. Todd vows to protect Viola when her life is threatened, leading him on a path to unlocking his planet's darkest secrets.

Filming on Chaos Walking began in 2017 ahead of a once-planned March 1, 2019 release date in theaters. According to reports that surfaced in 2018, Lionsgate apparently spent upwards of $100 million on reshoots after early test screenings deemed the film "unreleasable" at the time— a direct quote from a source, per the Wall Street Journal. Because Holland was filming Spider-Man and Ridley was filming Star Wars, it was difficult to wrangle the leads again. Then 2020 happened and, you know, things changed again.