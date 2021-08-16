Watch Channing Tatum completely soak himself and Sandra Bullock to celebrate wrapping Lost City of D

Channing Tatum made a splash, literally, as he celebrated the end of filming Lost City of D with Sandra Bullock.

To celebrate a picture wrap on their action-adventure rom-com, the actor picked up his costar and paused briefly before jumping backward into an on-set water tank, a video of which he shared in an Instagram slideshow.

Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage (2)

Bullock seemed to know it was coming. Both actors appeared to have already spent some time in the water, and Bullock can be heard asking Tatum not to go backward in the clip shared on his Instagram — right before he leans back, and jumps in, of course.

Bullock proved there were no hard feelings, though, giving Tatum a hug in the water as the crew clapped to celebrate the end of shooting.

"Everybody in!" she then shouted to those standing around the tank.

Splash man Tatum expressed his fondness for his costar in his caption, writing, "Well that's a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don't have words. I also don't have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I'll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever."

Watch the video in the second slide, below:

In Lost City of D, Bullock stars as a romance author who goes on a book tour with her cover model, only to end up in the jungle following a kidnapping attempt.

Back in May, Tatum shared a first look at himself and Bullock shooting the film, as they both appeared thigh-deep in what looked to be a jungle river.

"This is no fun...no fun at all! #LostCityOfD," the actor captioned that pic.

Brothers Aaron and Adam Nee directed the film, which also features Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Oscar Nunez, with a cameo from Brad Pitt.

Director Adam shared the same video as Tatum on his Instagram page, calling the shooting of the film, which, according to his social media, at least partially took place in the Dominican Republic, "the trip of a lifetime so far."

"Thank you to San and @channingtatum for their commitment, ideas, endless hilarity, energy, willingness to try anything, and positivity on set. And thank you to the rest of the incredible cast and crew," he wrote of the actors, also tagging Saturday Day Night Live's Bowen Yang in the post (EW has reached out to Paramount Pictures for more information on Yang's involvement).