Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are all wet in Lost City of D set photo: ‘No fun at all’

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum aren't having any fun making their next movie. Nope. Nothing to see here.

Just kidding. Clearly, that's not the case as the acting duo appear to be having the time of their lives in a first-look image shared from Lost City of D, which recently began shooting.

"This is no fun... no fun at all," Tatum joked, sharing the photo on Instagram. In the image, he and Bullock are seen posing for a shot in the water in a tropical jungle setting.

Lost City of D, an action-adventure rom-com, is directed by filmmaking duo Adam and Aaron Nee, and sees Bullock as a romance author who realizes that the fictional city she's been writing about is actually real. Thus, she embarks on a journey to find it.

Tatum previously shared a more... let's say, revealing behind-the-scenes photo from the set. The actor flexed his abs in the mirror as he posed completely naked while prepping for the production in the hair-and-makeup trailer.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a--hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s--- on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," he wrote in posting the pic to his Instagram Story.

"And yes I'm flexing so hard i got a cramp," he added.

Lost City of D Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in 'Lost City of D.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Lost City of D will be released by Paramount on April 14, 2022. Bullock produces the film through her Fortis Films banner, with Liza Chasin and her company, 3dot Productions. Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon is also attached to produce.

"The idea that Paramount is willing to return to a genre we haven't seen in a while, makes us incredibly excited," Bullock previously told EW in a statement. "When Liza and I heard the Nee Brothers pitch we knew we were about to embark on an ambitious and fun ride. We all need some action, escapism and love right now. And if I have to humiliate myself on screen to do it… then so be it!"