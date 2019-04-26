Channing Tatum is a little bit typecast. Blame his shockingly impressive physique (or his affinity for physically-focused roles), but Hollywood seems to prefer him as the dumb jock. It begs the question: Just which of his famous characters are the ditziest? Ahead, we’ve ranked his biggest roles from smartest to dumbest.
1. Mike in Magic Mike
He turned stripping into a booming business. In fact, he’s an entrepreneur! Move over, Elon Musk and Ashton Kutcher, there’s a new mogul in town and his name is Mike.
2. Cale in White House Down
He may not be book smart enough for the Secret Service at first go, but he has enough street smarts to keep the President of the United States alive. And that’s enough for us.
3. John in Dear John
He’s special forces. He, at the very least, knows how to write (his love letters are actually good TBH). And John cries repeatedly throughout the film, which means he has a high EQ. Good for you, Amanda Seyfried’s character.
4. Tequila in Kingsman: The Golden Circle
The Statesman may not seem as sharp or refined as his Kingsman counterparts (it’s probably all the whiskey), but no one can survive as an international assassin without a decent amount of intellect.
5. Mark Shultz, Foxcatcher
Sure, this character is slightly dumb, but the movie’s not funny, so it’s pretty dark to speculate about where he falls on the scale.
6. Leo, The Vow
This was classic Nicholas Sparks: Not smart, not dumb, just (generically) romantic.
7. Tyler, Step Up and Step Up 2: The Streets
Sorry, we’ve seen this movie a half-dozen times and never once paid attention to a word that came out of his mouth. Have you seen those dance moves?
8. Jenko, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street
Never forget the fact that he got a 37 on the police academy exam.
9. Duke, She's the Man
He asked someone, “do you like cheese?” as a romantic proposition. Case closed.